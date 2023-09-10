India is hosting the G20 at a difficult time, says Washington journalist

New Delhi: India is in a very difficult position when it comes to the Ukraine situation and for any country, the Presidency is difficult, said Teriyuki Kashimoto, Bureau chief, Washington DC Bureau, Tokyo Broadcasting System International in an interview with ETV Bharat.

"I was very glad and surprised that the leaders arrived at a consensus in the Joint declaration on day one itself," the TBS News bureau chief said.

He further expressed constraints pertaining to the Joint G20 leaders' declaration, and opined that "It is pretty understandable for any chair country to adopt such language to have agreement'.

The G20 joint Delhi declaration adopted on day 1 of the G20 summit, refers to the War in Ukraine and not the War against Ukraine, in a significant change in language in the Bali declaration.

On the question of China not attending the G20 summit, Teruyuki said, "The winner was the US and China proved to be a loser here because if Xi Jinping was here at the Summit, he could have played a more important role and showed to the world if something China could do but China is nowhere. It is India, the US, and the Middle East who launched the crucial economic corridor project, which is a big deal. In this geopolitical competition, President Joe Biden played well".

Further, sharing his experience in New Delhi covering the G20 summit, he said, "The facility here is amazing and I enjoyed the food but security has been the concern as reaching the venue was a hassle".

On India India-Japan relationship, the journalist said India has been an important partner of Japan and in addition to that we have formed the framework of Quad and the cooperation continues to grow"

He highlighted that there is a conflict with China, currently due to Japan releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

On August 24 2023, the government of Japan began releasing water into the ocean. This is not just any water but treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, which was destroyed 12 years ago by a tsunami. China has, however, blasted Japan’s actions, calling them reckless. According to reports, the Chinese government has banned imports of Japanese seafood.

