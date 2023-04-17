INDIA HOLDS 100TH G20 MEETING UNDER ITS PRESIDENCY

New Delhi India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 Presidency on Monday April 17 with the hosting of its 100th G20 meeting the Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists MACS in Varanasi The 2nd Health Working Group in Goa the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held todayFollowing the handover of the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Bali Summit on November 16 last year Indias yearlong G20 Presidency commenced on December 1 2022 and would continue until 30 November 2023Earlier on November 8 last year Prime Minister had launched the G20 logo and unveiled Indias G20 Presidency theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam One Earth One Family One Future Designed in the colors of Indias national flag the G20 logo symbolizes our proplanet approach and growth amidst challengesThe Group of Twenty G20 comprises 19 countries Argentina Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany India Indonesia Italy Japan Republic of Korea Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Türkiye United Kingdom and the United States and European Union The G20 members represent around 85 of the global GDP over 75 of the global trade and about twothirds of the world populationInperson participation during Indias G20 Presidency is among the largest ever Over 12300 delegates from over 110 nationalities have attended G20related meetings so far This includes participation from G20 members 9 invitee countries and 14 international organizations As of date the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities covering 28 States and Union Territories Meetings are being organized across the length and breadth of India with the full support and participation of State Governments and Union Territories G20 chief coordinator Harsh Shringla told media here in New DelhiAlso read Crypto issue requires immediate attention of G20 Nirmala SitharamanDuring India s Presidency India will be hosting foreign delegates for over 200 G20related meetings in around 60 cities across India the widest geographical spread in any G20 Presidency All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups 8 Finance Track Workstreams 11 Engagement Groups and 4 Initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions A new Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction DRR a new Engagement Group Startup 20 and a new Initiative Chief Science Advisers Roundtable CSAR have been operationalized in our G20 Presidency The 11 Engagement Groups provide a platform for dialogue among the private sector academia civil society youth and women as well as institutions including the Parliaments audit authorities and urban administrationsTo date three Ministerial meetings have been held The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting FMCBG was held in Bengaluru on February 2425 this year the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting FMM was held in New Delhi on March 12 2023 and the second FMCBG meeting was held in Washington DC on April 1213 this year Two Sherpa Meetings have been held in Udaipur 47 December 2022 and Kumarakom 30 March 2 April 2023 The FMCBG FMM and Sherpa meetings saw the record highlevel inperson participation from all delegations with Ministeriallevel dignitaries 28 Foreign Ministers from 18 G20 members 9 guest countries and AU Chair – Comoros and 2 DeputyVice Foreign Ministers from Japan and the Republic of Korea attended the FMMThese Ministerial meetings concluded with substantive outcome documents that fostered consensus on G20s shared priorities These include consensus on setting up an expert group on MDB reforms and debt treatment in the FMCBG multilateral reforms development cooperation food and energy security counterterrorism new and emerging threats global skill mapping and disaster risk reduction in the FMMDuring its Presidency India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries The Voice of Global South Summit held in January this year chaired by the Prime Minister was attended by 125 countries including 18the at the Heads of StateGovernment level and others at the Ministerial level