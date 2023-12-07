New Delhi: Responding to threats issued by Sikhs For Justice leader Gurupatwant Singh Panun on the Indian Parliament, the Centre on Thursday said it has taken up the matter with the United States and Canadian authorities.

During a media briefing here, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi responded to a query on Pannun's recent threat to attack Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack that left 15 people, including the five attackers, dead, said, "We do take threats seriously. We are caught in a bind here I don't want to amplify too much credence to search extremists who make threats and get a lot of coverage. On the other hand, we have taken up this matter with the US and Canadian authorities. Extremists and terrorists tend to want media coverage on an issue".

The threat by the Khalistani extremist comes amid the ongoing Parliament session, for which security has been beefed up and the Delhi police are on high alert after Pannun released the threat message.

India is currently investigating the allegations against an Indian official foiling a plot to assassinate SFJ leader Panun in the US. New Delhi has said that it is a matter of concern and that it has launched a high-level probe into the strong charges.