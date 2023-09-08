New Delhi: Leading dignitaries from around the world started arriving in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit which is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit. Fernandez was received at the Delhi airport by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.

European Council President Charles Michel arrived on Thursday to participate in the G20 Summit. He was received by Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of Jal Shakti and Minister of Food Processing Industries at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Thursday for the G20 Summit. He was received at the Airport by the Union Minister of State for Ports, and Shipping. As he came out of the Delhi airport he was accorded with a traditional folk dance performance.

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Thursday night arrived at the New Delhi airport to participate in the G20 Summit. Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also arrived in Delhi to participate in the event. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel.

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann, on Thursday, arrived in India for the summit. Minister of Economy of the United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, also arrived in New Delhi for the event. Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director and Chairman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in the national capital on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu arrived in the national capital for the summit. United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) departed for India to attend the G20 Summit.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

New Delhi is geared up to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit.