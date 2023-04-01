New Delhi: India's defence exports reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday describing the rise as a remarkable achievement. The country's defence exports in 2021-22 was Rs 12,814 crore, according to official data.

"India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country," Singh said on Twitter. "Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," he said.

India exported military hardware worth Rs 8,434 crore in 2020-21, Rs 9,115 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 10,745 crore in 2018-19, according to details provided by Singh. The amount in 2017-18 was Rs 4,682 crore and Rs 1,521 crore in 2016-17. The government has set the target of manufacturing defence hardware worth Rs 1,75,000 crore and take defence exports to Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25. In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

Also read: "Ukraine conflict taught us to be self-reliant in energy needs": Rajnath Singh

Earlier on March 25, The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, gave away the prestigious ‘President’s Standards’ or ‘Nishan’ (military roll of honour) to four Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army, at Suratgarh military station in Rajasthan

The august ‘President’s Standards’ were presented to 49 Armoured Regiment, 51, 53 and 54 regiments. A large number of military veterans, dignitaries, guests and participants was present on the occasion. After the presentation of awards, an impressive 'Standards Presentation Parade' was held at the military station. (With Agency Inputs)