New Delhi Speaking on the Digital India Bill Union Minister of State MoS for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday asserted that the Centre would take all measures to ensure proper regulation of artificial intelligence so as to safeguard the interests of the citizens of the country He said that the necessary steps would be taken to ensure that AI doesn t harm digital citizensAddressing a press conference here the MoS said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi even the remotest parts of India have been experiencing empowerment in all sectors through the effective application of the latest technologies We were the largest unconnected country in 2014 And today we are the largest connected country in the world the Minister saidChandrasekhar asserted that the people in India were among the highest consumers of mobile internet and data in the world and India was one of the countries to have the lowest prices of data He also said that today India was seeing the fastest degree of 5G rollout and the country was having a high degree of indigenous 5G componentsAlso Read Centre to table bill to ban cryptocurrency ReportsRajeev Chandrasekhar said that there was a boost of digital connectivity in the country and it s the vision and mission of the Central Government to ensure safety and security in cyberspace Under Modi Ji s leadership India is becoming a globally trusted partner for manufacturing he said and added that in the manufacturing sector India was seeing the emergence of worldclass factories huge investments and the creation of a big number of jobsThe Minister said that the digital personal data protection bill will be presented in the House very soon Rajeev s statement came amidst the Centre s earlier preparations to release the first draft of the Digital India Bill in the first week of June It was meant to make services easily accessible and resolve cyberrelated disputes in a timebound manner