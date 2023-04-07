New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is in Tihar Jail in judicial custody shot off an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising questions on his education. The Senior AAP leader was addressed the letter to all countrymen while writing from Tihar jail.

In his letter, Sisodia stated that in the 21st century, when the world has progressed so much in the field of science and technology as well as Artificial Intelligence, the Prime Minister was heard suggesting that tea and snacks can be prepared in gas emerging from drains.

Sisodia also reminded the Prime Minister of his comment on a television channel after the Balakot airstrikes when he said that radars will not be able to spot planes on a cloudy day. In such a situation, the PM becomes a laughing stock for every countryman as well as the whole world, Sisodia highlighted.

This lack of education becomes detrimental to the country when he signs deals after meetings with foreign delegates, at times 'hugging' the heads of state of other nations. The PM does not understand their implications, Sisodia opined. Sisodia wrote that the youth of the country are aspirational today and wants to do wonders. He asked whether a less-educated prime minister will be able to fulfill their dreams.

Also read: 'Corruption degrees' of Kejriwal, Mann exposed: BJP

The former Delhi Education Minister also stated that 60,000 government schools were closed across the country in recent years even though the population of the country is increasing. If the standard of government schools is improved, parents will be motivated to send their children to government schools. This has been proven in the case of Delhi, the former Education Minister said.

Sisodia also said that he had come across a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he takes pride in the fact that he has passed out of a village school. He questioned whether the Prime Minister thinks it to be a matter of pride to be less educated. This is why 80,000 government schools were shut down in recent years, he wondered.

In a country where one needs to be educated to be a manager of a small firm, the but country's 'manager' needs to be educated, Sisodia reasoned. The CBI had on Feb. 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. Recently a Gujarat court had fined Arvind Kejriwal since he asked for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational certificate.