New Delhi: Air India chief Campbell Wilson believes that India deserves direct international flights to more destinations. Along with this, he said that the domestic airline industry is not 'healthy', due to which India has not been able to maintain its position to a large extent. Wilson is leading the expansion plans of Air India. Along with the fleet, the airline is also expanding its routes.

He said that IndiGo is doing well and the coming together of Tata's airlines provides a good competition to IndiGo's strength. 'Hopefully, this will help in creating a sustainable and profitable market. This will enable airlines to invest in new products, expand networks and help India regain its place on the world aviation stage," said Wilson, who is Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Wilson, said in an interview with PTI.

Tata acquired Air India

The Tata Group acquired Air India and Air India Express from the government in January last year. Presently the group has four airline companies. Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and Vistara (JV with Singapore Airlines). The group is also in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect and Vistaar with Air India. When asked about the crisis of Go First, Wilson said that it is very unfortunate.

The flights of GoFirst, an affordable service company facing a cash crunch, have been closed since May 3. At present, the airline is in a voluntary insolvency resolution process. The CEO and MD of Air India said that this is not the first time that an airline has failed in the country and this underlines the structure of the industry which is not conducive to healthy, vibrant, profitable growth.

He said that due to not having a healthy domestic airline industry, India has not been able to control its destiny in some cases. Some foreign airlines coming to India have taken advantage of the growing Indian market more than Indian airlines. Wilson said that they will continue to invest in aircraft, products, people and systems. We will have a high-quality, professionally run airline of a remarkable size.