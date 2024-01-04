INDIA CHINA CONTINUE TO ENGAGE ON DIPLOMATIC MILITARY SIDES FOR A RESOLUTION SAYS MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated India's long-standing position on China and noted that the two countries continue to engage on the diplomatic and military sides for some sort of a resolution.

Addressing the first weekly media briefing of the year, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India's position on China is very well known. It is a relationship, which is not normal, but we have had dialogues both on the military side and on the diplomatic side in October and November. And the idea is that we engage so that we can have some sort of resolution".

Jaiswal noted that he wanted to pull out what was discussed "in these meetings that we had in October and November so that I can give you little more details".

He said, "In October, the commander-level meeting was held where there was an agreement to maintain momentum of dialogue and negotiations through relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. Also, they had committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity on the ground at the border areas".

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, during his book launch 'Why Bharat Matters', threw light on India's relationship with China, and pointed out the historical nuances, while providing a perspective on how a more Bharat-centric approach could have shaped the nation's view of its ties with China differently.