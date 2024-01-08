New Delhi: As the row over India and Maldives continues to spiral after three Maldivian Ministers made derogatory statements against PM Modi, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Monday urged the members of the Trade and Tourism industry to "stop promoting Maldives given the anti-India views expressed by the Ministers of Maldives."

In a press release issued on Monday, ICC said, "On behalf of the Aviation and Tourism Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), I appeal to all members and Tourism Trade associations like the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) and Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) to stop promoting Maldives in the wake of the anti-India feelings expressed by the ministers of Maldives."

It further stated, “This is although Indians are one of the biggest sources of foreign exchange and creation of jobs in Maldives. Please divert all such enquires to Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which are even better than Maldives in many ways and other destinations that can be promoted in the India Ocean area are Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bali, Phuket etc."

"I also appeal to all the Indian carriers operating to Maldives to suspend their operations and seriously think of operating to Lakshadweep island under the UDAAN scheme and the members of The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and the Hotel Association of India to seriously look at investing in Lakshadweep Island as in the future it will give you better returns on your investments than Maldives", it further stated.

Notably, on Monday, the Maldivian High Commissioner to India was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry while this row has been gaining pace on social media. A massive row was triggered last week after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list." The newly elected Maldivian President arrived in China today on a five-day state visit to strengthen the bilateral ties. The newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is being viewed with suspicion in New Delhi's diplomatic circles due to his tilt toward China.