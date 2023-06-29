INDIA CALLS UPON BRICS NATIONS FOR URGENT CONCRETE CLIMATE ACTIONS

New Delhi: Union Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav called upon the BRICS nations to take urgent, concrete climate actions and intensify their efforts to save the planet. He said this at the 9th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting held on Wednesday under the theme 'Advancing Environmental Cooperation amongst BRICS towards the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" through video conferencing under the Presidency of South Africa.

Representing India, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, stated that the Implementation Plan of the BRICS Environment MoU signed in July 2018 can be a platform for the exchange of knowledge, information, ideas, best practises, etc., among the BRICS nations, according to a press release.

Bhupender Yadav called upon the BRICS nations to take urgent, concrete climate actions and intensify their efforts to save the planet, it said. The Union Minister elaborated on the efforts made by India for the protection of the environment and for combating climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

He also shared the major initiatives taken by India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting the significance of Mission LiFE, launched by the Prime Minister, Yadav stated that Mission LiFE is also about adopting lifestyle changes to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution at all levels, including the individual level.

The minister urged that finance and technology partnership is the key pillar for the BRICS Nations to foster greater efforts to combat climate change and to protect biodiversity while joining hands to ensure environmental justice, climate justice, and a fair, just, and inclusive transition. BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)