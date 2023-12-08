New Delhi : Working on seat sharing agreements will be on the top of the agenda at the upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc, which is likely to be held between December 17 and 20, sources have said. According to sources, while a date for the meeting has not been finalised yet, the meeting will be held in the third week of December.

Several constituents of the INDIA bloc have been increasingly pressing for a fast decision on seat sharing in different states so that candidates have sufficient time for campaigning and gauging the situation on ground. A meeting of the floor leaders of INDIA parties was held on Wednesday at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence with a focus on discussing the parliamentary strategy for both Houses.

On Thursday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien was the only INDIA bloc leader besides those from Congress' to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. O'Brien attended the ceremony as the representative of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was personally invited by Reddy, but could not attend due to pre-scheduled engagements.

Chief ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Siddaramaiah and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, attended the ceremony, besides Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.