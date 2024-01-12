INDIA BLOC IS A DIVIDED HOUSE HARDEEP SINGH PURI

New Delhi: Claiming that the INDIA bloc is a divided house, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the future of Congress is doomed.

"The INDIA alliance is a divided house. The writing is clear on the walls as far as Congress fortune is concerned," Puri told reporters here. Coming down heavily against Congress after the party rejected the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Puri said, "How can Congress and its leaders compare themselves with Sankaracharya as an excuse to avoid the consecration ceremony. They should allow all leaders to attend the programme whoever wants to go.”

He said the consecration ceremony on January 22 is a big event and "You (Congress) don’t know the depth and intensity of this emotion". Puri was briefing on the achievements of his ministry under the Narendra Modi government since 2014.

Referring to the non-implementation of several central government projects in opposition-ruled states, Puri said the concerned state government wants to depict the central projects as their own project.

"Centre has no intention in the provisioning of projects to some states. Projects of the Centre are being projected by the states as their projects. Whereas there should be a central government logo in the central projects," Puri said.

"For example in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, there should be a logo of the Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister),” he quipped. Several of the Opposition-ruled state governments including West Bengal, and Kerala among others have not yet implemented several central government projects.

Comparing the achievements of his ministry with the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Puri said from Rs 1,78,053 crore investment in the urban sector in 10 years from 2004 to 2014, "the sector witnessed a 10X increase of investment of Rs 18,07,101 crore from 2014 onwards."