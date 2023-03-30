New Delhi: Inclement weather on Wednesday disrupted flight operations at the Delhi International airport with half a dozen flights to and fro the airport delayed leaving the travelers agitated. Rains and thunderstorms lashed Delhi on Wednesday evening bringing down the mercury by few notches. While surface traffic was affected due to the heavy rains, the inclement weather also disrupted the air traffic at the Delhi International Airport.

According to officials at the Delhi Airport, at least six flights due to land at the airport were delayed due to low visibility caused by the bad weather. He said that the heavy rains and thunderstorms created unfavorable conditions for landing after which the Air Traffic Control did not allow landing of the flights at the airport. The affected flights included both domestic as well as international flights, the official said.

He said that a few flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur due to the bad weather. The issue left the air travelers fuming as they sought to figure out the reason for the delay in landing. However, with the relative improvement in weather towards the evening, flights were allowed to land at Delhi airport after which the passengers heaved a sigh of relief.

Later they came to know that it was due to bad weather which made landing difficult. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of rain along with thunderstorm in the city on Thursday. As per the IMD officials, the minimum temperature settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

With regard to Air Quality Index (AQI), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that the overall AQI at 9 am stood at 175 (moderate category). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the IMD said.