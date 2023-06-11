New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the firstever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Delhi s Pragati Maidan on Sunday Representatives from civil services training institutes from across the country participated in the ConclaveIt was hosted by Capacity Building Commission with the objective to foster collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthen the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country More than 1500 representatives from training institutes including Central Training Institutes State Administrative Training Institutes Regional and Zonal Training Institutes and Research institutes participated in the conclaveCivil Servants from central government departments state governments and local governments as well as experts from the private sector also took part in the deliberations as per an official statement This diverse gathering will foster the exchange of ideas identify the challenges being faced and opportunities available and generate actionable solutions and comprehensive strategies for capacity building the statement readThe conclave included eightpanel discussions each focusing on key concerns pertinent to Civil services training institutes such as faculty development training impact assessment and content digitisation among othersThe Prime Minister has been a proponent of improving the governance process and policy implementation in the country through capacity building of civil service Guided by this vision the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building NPCSCB Mission Karmayogi was launched to prepare a futureready civil service with the right attitude skills and knowledgeAlso read Look forward to once again address joint meeting of US Congress PM Modi