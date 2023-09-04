IMPORTANT THAT G20 STRENGTHENS PARTNERSHIPS CHINA ON G20 SUMMIT

New Delhi: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday said it is important that the G20 strengthens partnerships and rises to the big challenges faced by the global economy and development as the world economy faces more downward pressure and challenges for global sustainable development.

Addressing the media, Mao Ning said, "China hopes that the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 will form consensus, send a message of confidence and promote shared prosperity and development".

In response to a question on China's expectations for the G20 Summit, Mao Ning said, "As the world economy experiences more downward pressure and challenges grow for global sustainable development, it is important that the G20, being the premier forum for international economic cooperation, strengthen partnership and rise to the big challenges facing global economy and development to contribute to world economic recovery and growth and global sustainable development.

Also read: India suggests G-20 nations to cooperate to deal with fugitive economic offenders

"We hope the New Delhi Summit will form a consensus on that, send out a message of confidence and promote shared prosperity and development," she added. During the same press briefing, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maon Ning announced that Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the G20 Summit in India.

She said, "Li Qiang during the Summit will share China's views and propositions on G20 cooperation and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 nations".

On being asked the reason for Chinese President Xi not attending the G20 summit, Mao Ning diverted the response and said, "As has been announced just now, Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India. The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events."

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. More than 25 world leaders, including US President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend the event.

Notably, at the end of the summit, PM Modi will hand over the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula, following which Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1. The G20 grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).