New Delhi The Indian Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday said that Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage The weather body also predicted that Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka and the Jamnagar districts in Gujarat are likely to be most impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy According to the IMD Kutch Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts in Gujarat may get over 20 cm of rainfall on June 15 which could lead to lowlying flooding It also said that 3 to 6metrehigh tidal waves may inundate lowlying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts It has recommended evacuation in all such areasAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy Coast Guard evacuate 50 from oil rig off Gujarat coast Shah to review preparednessThe weather office had said Biparjoy which was categorised as an ESCS extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a VSCS very severe cyclonic storm The cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch near the Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15 as a VSCS Owing to Cyclone Biparjoy heavy rains lashed the Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts in Gujarat late Monday night Both districts witnessed two to two and a half inches of rain under the influence of the stormUnion Home Minister Amit Shah undertook a meeting to review preparedness in view of Cyclone Biparjoy Meanwhile the Indian Coast Guard in multiple sorties evacuated as many as 50 personnel from oil rig Key Singapore located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in Gujarat in an overnight operationAlso read Cyclone Biparjoy Pakistani authorities begin evacuation of lowlying coastal areas in Sindh