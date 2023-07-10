New Delhi : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the national capital will not receive any significant rainfall during the next 2-3 hours as per the latest radar images. Delhi will receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and will have cloudy skies today, as per the IMD.

As the heavy rainfall has triggered flood-like situations in several parts of the country, Delhi government in Sunday issued a flood warning as the Haryana government released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Yamunanagar.

The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi is rising and is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Sunday. Similarly, the weather body has predicted high-intensity showers to continue over New Delhi for the next two days.

Meanwhile, IMD has further issued a red alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

Amidst this, the social media is full of devastating videos emerging from Punjab, Mohali, Himachal Pradesh and others with water logging and flood like situation affecting the lives of the citizens even as the floods have damaged several houses, vehicles and other property.

Similarly, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes and called an emergency meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the situation in the state due to incessant rains across the state.