Illegal migration from Bangladesh causing demographic changes in India: Parliamentary Committee
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the fact that illegal migration from Bangladesh has been causing demographic changes in Indo-Bangladesh border villages and other parts of the country, a Parliamentary Committee has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to work in close coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to handle the issue.
The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs in its latest report said that the existing bilateral institutional mechanisms between India and Bangladesh to control all these issues should be strengthened to make it effective.
“The MEA should work in close coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State governments concerned to address the issue of illegal migration by monitoring the demographic changes taking place in Indo-Bangladesh border villages and other parts of the country due to such migration and take up the issue of repatriation of such illegal migrants with the Government of Bangladesh at the highest level for an early resolution,” the committee chaired by Lok Sabha MP PP Choudhary stated.
The Committee is concerned to note the recurring instances of cross-border terrorism, illegal migration, smuggling of fake currency and trafficking in drugs and weapons from across the Bangladesh border. “The Ministry of External Affairs has been raising the issue of illegal migration, but with no outcome and the bilateral institutional mechanism has also not been capable enough to tackle the situation,” the report further said.
India and Bangladesh share an international border of around 4,096 km. Five States namely Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal border Bangladesh. There are established bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Boundary Working Group and Joint Boundary Conference, which are held at regular intervals to discuss boundary and border-related issues.
The Committee said that there should be better management of the Indo-Bangladesh Border to prevent infiltration, cross-border smuggling, etc. "The bilateral mechanisms for management of this long border should be strengthened," the report said.
The Committee also found that Bangladesh being India’s largest development partner, concessional credits amounting to almost USD 10 billion have been extended to them, including Lines of Credit (LOC) worth USD 7.862 billion (Rs 59,000 crore), comprising around 25 per cent of India’s entire LOC portfolio.
These include LOCs of USD 862 million (LOC-I), USD 2 billion (LOC-II), and USD 4.5 billion (LOC-III) covering 42 projects across a wide range of sectors. In addition, there is a separate LOC of USD 500 million dedicated only to defence-related projects. “Out of the 42 projects covered under the three LOCs, 14 projects have already been completed; eight projects are currently under execution; seven projects are under tendering and 13 projects are under preparation stage,” the Committee stated in its report.
In addition to LOCs, India has also been providing grant assistance to Bangladesh for various infrastructure projects, including the Akhaura-Agartala rail link, dredging of inland waterways and construction of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline for the supply of High-Speed Diesel into Bangladesh.
“In all, 74 High Impact Community Development Projects, including the construction of student hostels, academic buildings, skill development and training institutes, cultural centres, orphanages as well as various heritage restoration projects have also been funded by India,” the report stated.