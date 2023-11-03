ILLEGAL MIGRATION FROM BANGLADESH CAUSING DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGES IN INDIA PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs in its latest report said that the existing bilateral institutional mechanisms between India and Bangladesh to control all these issues should be strengthened to make it effective.

“The MEA should work in close coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State governments concerned to address the issue of illegal migration by monitoring the demographic changes taking place in Indo-Bangladesh border villages and other parts of the country due to such migration and take up the issue of repatriation of such illegal migrants with the Government of Bangladesh at the highest level for an early resolution,” the committee chaired by Lok Sabha MP PP Choudhary stated.