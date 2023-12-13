ILL INFORMED ILL INTENDED INDIA SLAMS OIC FOR CRITICIZING ARTICLE 370 VERDICT

New Delhi: India on Wednesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – a grouping of Muslim nations for criticizing the Supreme Court's recent verdict upholding the government's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to a media query over the matter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgment of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill-informed and ill-intended."

"That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC's credibility", he added.

On Tuesday, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed concern over the Article 370 verdict. It called the reversal of Article 370 illegal and unilateral and demanded its recall.

"The General Secretariat reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination and reiterates its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions," OIC said in the statement.