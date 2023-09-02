New Delhi: An engineering student died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Friday evening. The deceased identified as 21-year-old Anil Kumar was pursuing BTech in Mathematics and Computing from the institute. According to police sources, the deceased was on an extension as failed to clear a few exams. The body of the deceased has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation into this incident is on, police sources added.

Police officials said, "A PCR call about the suicide was received by the police at around 6 p.m. Police teams rushed to the spot. The door was locked from inside. Fire department personnel were called in to open the door. Forensic teams were also present at the spot. The student was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead."

Police officials further said, "The dean of the student/ CMO IIT, the Chief Security Officer crime team were also present at the spot. The deceased was supposed to vacate his hostel room in June. But, as he was on an extension because he had not cleared the exams, he was given a six-month extension to live in the hostel." A senior police officer said, "No foul play has been observed. Further investigation into this case is on."

Earlier in August, a student hailing from Bihar allegedly ended his life in Rajasthan's Kota. The deceased identified as 18-year-old Valmiki Prasad was preparing for engineering entrance examination JEE in Kota for the last two years. The teenager died by suicide in the Mahavir Nagar area, following which a team of police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

