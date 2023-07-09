IIT DELHI STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN HOSTEL POLICE

New Delhi: A fourth-year B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ayush (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 12 midnight.

"He was a student in the fourth year of IIT. Ayush died by suicide in his Udayagiri hostel last night around 12 o'clock. 20-year-old Ayush was a resident of Bareilly of UP. However, the reason for the suicide is being ascertained through investigation," the police official said.

Earlier on July 4, a 14-year-old girl died by suicide in Dwarka Sector-16 of Delhi, police said on Monday. As per the information, the deceased was a Class 9 student. A suicide note was recovered in which the deceased mentioned not wanting to study and other suicidal thoughts, Delhi Police had said.

At 05.35 am information regarding the death of a girl from a building in Sector 16 Dwarka was received at Police Station Dwarka North, investigation reveals that a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the ground floor. (ANI)

Suicide is not a solution: If one is having suicidal thoughts or need emotional support then call Sneha Foundation (available 24x7) at 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline no at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).