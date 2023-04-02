New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday flagged off the 'IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run', for peace and non violence, from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The run, which is being organised across 65 cities across India and 22 other countries, aims at generating awareness on global peace, harmony and non violence.

Speaking on the occasion Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that a large number of people participated in the IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run. This is a big step towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a fit nation, Thakur said. The run is not only aimed at spreading the message of peace and non-violence, but also to encourage people to remain fit. Winners were awarded with certificates and cheques at the end of the program.

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja thanked the organisers for inviting him at such a big program and wished participants luck. BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, who was the guest of honour said that a world record has been created by holding such a large run. This will also increase enthusiasm among the youth towards sports and fitness, he said. The race was divided into three categories including 10 kilometers, 5 kilometers and 3 kilometers.

The initiative has already been endorsed by Prime Minister and President Draupadi Murmu along with many public personalities. The IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run has earned the Guiness World Records title by getting the highest number of pledges for a peace campaign in one week. IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run received 70,728 pledges online between from March 16 to 23.