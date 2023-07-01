New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date of registration for admission to its July 2023 session. Earlier, the last date of registration was June 30 but, now it has been extended to July 15.

According to the official notification, the last date for students to apply for the July session without late fee is July 15. Students who are willing to secure admission in any course in IGNOU can register online. For admission to the Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses, students can visit the official website of IGNOU (https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/) and get themselves registered (at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/) for admission to online courses.

Detailed information about all the courses is available on the official website of IGNOU. Nearly 200 undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate courses are offered by IGNOU through ODL and online medium.

This time onwards, IGNOU has launched a masters degree course in Hindu studies (MA Hindu Studies). In order to join any course, students can register online by logging on the admission portal of IGNOU. At the time of registration, students will have to select the course that they wish to opt. This apart, they have to provide information about their academic background along with contact details.

After the registration, a student will receive his/her registration number. A message in this regard will be sent through email to the address that was given during registration as well as the registered phone number. The student will be given a login id that he/she would use to login in future while the password needs to be remembered.

The IGNOU portal is open for both the Indian and foreign students.