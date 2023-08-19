IF PRIYANKA GANDHI CONTESTS FROM VARANASI IN 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION SHE WILL WIN SHIV SENA UBT MP PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election 2024, she will win the election. "The INDIA alliance is at the front foot. The alliance will discuss who is best suited for a seat. If Priyanka Gandhi contests the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi she will win," Chaturvedi said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their criticism the opposition alliance INDIA. “The way PM is cursing INDIA alliance from parliament to Red Fort, this shows that PM is unhealthy since the alliance was formed. The fact is that the 26 constituent parties of INDIA alliance are fighting together for a common cause,” she said.

The buzz around Priyanka contesting from Varanasi was created after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Friday said that former party president and MP Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the high stakes 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Definitely, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi (Lok Sabha constituency). Priyanka (Gandhi) ji can contest from Varanasi if she wishes to do so and each of our party workers will work hard for it," Ajay Rai told mediapersons on Friday.

Rai targeted sitting Amethi MP and union minister Smriti Irani saying she was “terrified. “She had promised to deliver sugar as Rs 13 to the people of Amethi and asked them to vote for BJP,” Rai said.