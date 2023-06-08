IAS OFFICER UDIT PRAKASH RAI BOOKED IN FORGERY CASE

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai who was issued a show cause notice in April this year for allegedly demolishing the Delhi Jal Board monument, has been booked for allegedly forging the signatures of two chief secretaries of two union territories on his Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR), sources said on Thursday.

It is learnt that the forgery case has been registered by the Delhi Police at the IP Estate police station under Section 465 (punishment of forgery) and 471 (fraudulent or dishonest use as genuine any document or electronic record). The case was filed following a complaint of YVVJ Rajasekhar, Special Secretary (Vigilance), Government of Delhi on June 2.

Police is likely to summon Udit Prakash Rai for questioning in the case. In his complaint, Special Secretary (Vigilance) Rajasekhar has said Rai made manual entries instead of filling his APAR on the SPR ROW portal. In the manually submitted entries, Rai has forged the signatures of Chief Secretaries of two union territories on his Performance Appraisal Report Rules (PARS) by personally signing on the documents.

It is learnt that the matter came to light as Rai was continuously sending his APAR offline instead of filling it online. Sources said that the Union Home Ministry, which got suspicious about Rai's APAR entries, flagged the issue by writing a letter to the Delhi government on 4 July 2022 asking for a report in this regard.

The Vigilance Department of the Delhi Government investigated the matter and after matching the signatures of the officers, they were found to be fake, sources said. Rai, IAS officer of 2007 batch, is not new to controversies. In April this year, he was issued a show cause notice for allegedly demolishing a historical structure to build his residence-cum-camp office during his tenure in the Delhi Jal Board as its CEO during the financial year 2021-2022.