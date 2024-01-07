IAF's C-130 J aircraft carries out night landing at Kargil airstrip
Published: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft in a groundbreaking feat successfully carried out its maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip recently.
#WATCH | "In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds," tweets Indian Air Force.— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024
"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking en route, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds," tweeted the Indian Air Force.
The Indian Air Force further shared a 1-minute 2-second video clip which detailed the challenging maiden night landing of Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft on the Kargil airstrip.