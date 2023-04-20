HYBRID SOLAR ECLIPSE ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FIRST SOLAR ECLIPSE OF 2023

New Delhi The world is going to witness a rare astronomical event on Thursday a hybrid solar eclipse It takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun casting a shadow on the Earth s surfaceHere s everything you need to know about today s hybrid solar eclipse1 What is a hybrid solar eclipseA hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of eclipse that occurs only a few times per century As per NASA hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet s curve2 How it is different from a total eclipseA total eclipse occurs when the moon completely obscures the sun whereas an annular eclipse occurs when the moon obscures the sun but appears smaller leaving the outline of a solar ring and the rare hybrid eclipse takes place when both occur at the same time3 Where will it be visibleAccording to NASA on April 20 skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans Unfortunately the hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India4 Time to Watch the solar eclipseIn Western Australia the eclipse will be visible from 1029 pm to 1035 pm EDT on April 19 229 to 235 GMT April 20 in East Timor from 1119 pm to 1122 pm EDT on April 19 319 to 322 GMT April 20 and in Indonesia from 1123 pm to 1158 pm EDT on April 19 323 to 358 GMT April 205 When will the next solar eclipse be visibleThe next Eclipse Partial will be visible in India on August 2 2027 not visible in Odisha and the next annular solar eclipse will occur in 2031 ANI