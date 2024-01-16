New Delhi: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday during his meeting with the External Affairs minister,S Jaishankar assured steps that can ensure security for ships through their passage on the Red Sea.

This comes amid Yemen's Houthi rebels attack on the Red Sea which has raised concern for India. The Houthis have been attacking commercial vessels to put pressure on Israel after the Gaza war began. During such an attack, several ships bound for India have also come under attack.

The Red Sea remains a significant shipping route for India as goods traded to the US East Coast, Europe, and the Middle East pass through it. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Tehran and has earlier held talks with the Iranian foreign minister and other top officials of Iran. They discussed the escalating tension in the Middle East and other regional and global issues of mutual interest

During the meeting, Jaishankar and the Iranian President further stressed the need to follow up and accelerate the implementation of the agreements between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port Development Plan, and the need to compensate for the delay in the implementation of commitments.

During meeting, the Iranian President also referred to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and India, and the efforts to fulfil the will of the high officials of the two countries in order to develop and improve the level of relations in various political, economic, science and technology, transportation and energy sectors.

"The importance of the common view of the two countries in the field of combating terrorism and organised crime. The need for cooperation to establish stability and security in Afghanistan and strengthening international trade, especially through national currencies and emphasis on maintaining the security of shipping in international waters were the main points of discussion between President Raisi and Jaishankar.

The Iranian President further highlighted the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza as clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity and said, “Stopping the attacks on Gaza, punishing the Zionist regime, and fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people is the only way to return stability and security to the region, and it is important for India to play a role in ending the bombings, lifting the blockade of this region and realising the rights of the Palestinian people”.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also expressed his condolences and sympathies with the government and people of Iran following the recent terrorist incident in Kerman, and thanked the efforts of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with the countries of the region and create a significant change in relations with India.

While announcing the country's interest in concluding a comprehensive and long-term cooperation agreement with Iran, Jaishankar emphasised India's complete adherence to its commitments in the Chabahar port development project as well as the comprehensive development of cooperation with Iran.