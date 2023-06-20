New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the Congress will clear its stand on the Centre's ordinance brought in Delhi at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties in Bihar's Patna. "I hope that the Congress will make its stand clear, as all the other political parties in that meeting will ask the Congress about its stand," he said.

Kejriwal said that the ordinance brought by the Central government in Delhi will be the main agenda in the meeting of opposition parties. In the meeting of opposition parties, a strategy will be chalked out after discussing the ordinance brought by the Centre regarding Delhi and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: "National Capital Civil Services Authority futile:" Kejriwal sharpens attack on Centre, threatens to move SC against ordinance

Speaking to the media, CM Kejriwal said, "There is every hope that all political parties will reach the meeting to be held in Patna. The first agenda of this meeting will be the ordinance brought by the Central government in Delhi. An attempt has been made by the Central government to destroy democracy in Delhi by bringing an ordinance."

"I will take the Constitution of India with me and explain how this ordinance makes a mockery of it. Just because this has only been promulgated in Delhi, which is often considered a "half-state", it does not mean that it cannot be promulgated in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Punjab. By promulgating such ordinances, it can abolish all the matters that come within the concurrent list of the Constitution of India like education, electricity," he added.