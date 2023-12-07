HOME MINISTRY RAISES NON NOTIFIED IMMIGRATION CHECK POSTS ISSUE WITH STATE GOVTS ASKS TO ARRANGE INFRASTRUCTURE

New Delhi: Admitting that non-notified Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) are entry points for unregulated and unchecked passengers and crews as well as potential security hazards, having implications on national security, the Home Ministry has raised the issue with the concerned state governments to provide required infrastructure to streamline them.

The Home Ministry in its action taken report on the recommendations contained in the 242nd report of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on Demands for Grants (2023-24) said that the matter has been taken up with the concerned States and with Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

The ministry said that a joint team comprising officers of MHA/BoI, NIC and Gujarat State Home Department Local Police visited six non-designated sea ports namely Hazira, Dahej, Pipavav, Sikka, Navlakhi and Tuna Old Port (Adani Tuna Port) of Gujarat. After assessing the infrastructure and manpower requirements, the state government has been requested to provide the same.

Earlier, the Committee had noted that there are 20 non-notified marine ICPs that are technically functioning in violation of the Passport (EOI) Act 1920 and the Rules made there under. The Committee agrees with the Ministry that these non-notified ICPs are entry points for unregulated and unchecked passengers and crews and potential security hazards, having implications on national security.

The Home Ministry said that the required infrastructure in respect of Kollam Seaport has been provided by the state government of Kerala and a notification for designating Kollam Seaport as an authorised ICP is under examination.

“Dhamra Seaport has already been notified vide notification dated 11.07.2023 as an authorised ICP. The state government of Odisha has been requested to provide manpower on attachment basis to BOI to operationalise immigration functions at the earliest. For the Hemnagar (Riverport), the state government of West Bengal and MoPS&W have been requested to provide necessary infrastructure,” the Home Ministry said.