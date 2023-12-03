HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH CREDITS PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI FOR VICTORIES IN MP CHHATTISGARH RAJASTHAN

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's emphatic win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, asserting that the people have shown faith in the PM's leadership.

The BJP decimated the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and is all set to form governments in these three states. The saffron party also improved its tally in Telangana and was placed in the third spot.

Amit Shah in a series of posts on X in Hindi, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "This massive victory of Madhya Pradesh is the public's seal of approval on the welfare policies and good governance of the double engine government led by Shri @narendramodi ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people for giving them the opportunity to continue serving the BJP by blessing them with an overwhelming majority. Congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, State President Shri @vdsharmabjpji and all the workers of @BJP4MP on this victory."

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Veerbhoomi Rajasthan. I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for blessing the BJP led by Modi ji for victory. This victory is the victory of the people's unwavering faith in the leadership of Modi ji. Many congratulations to National President Shri @JPNadda ji, State President Shri @cpjoshiBJP ji and all the workers of @BJP4Rajasthan for this wonderful victory (sic)," added the BJP leader, who hails from Gujarat.

"The tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have expressed their faith in the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji and blessed the BJP with a huge majority. I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for this huge victory. Congratulations to all our workers of @BJP4CGState, National President Shri @JPNadda ji and State President Shri @ArunSao3 ji for this victory," said Shah.

According to the Union Home Minister, with people's support, his party will make Telangana a prosperous state. "Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodiJi's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjpJi for their tireless efforts," Shah posted in English.