HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN TERRORIST JAVED AHMED MATTOO 6 AIDES GOT TRAINED IN PAK DELHI POLICE

New Delhi: After arresting wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo on Thursday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has found that he along with six of his associates received training in Pakistan and were involved in a terrorist conspiracy against India for around one and a half decades.

Mattoo is the last surviving A++ designated terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir. Hailing from Sopore, he was involved in five grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and killing of police personnel in various incidents.

Delhi Police have got the names of all six associates of Mattoo. Among the six, Abdul Majeed Zargar alias Shaheen and Imtiaz Kundu escaped to Pakistan and are currently operating from there.

Both Kundu and Shaheen are residents of Sopore. Shaheen handles Hizbul Mujahideen cadres from Pakistan along with managing finances and logistics for terrorists from there. He also helps in procurement of weapons across the border. Kundu, who works along with Shaheen had fled to Pakistan in 2015-16.

Another terrorist, Sopore-based Abdul Qayyum Nazar, who was in-charge of the gang that operated the terrorists, died in an encounter with security personnel sometime ago. Tariq Ahmed Lone, resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara died after he jumped into river while escaping from the security personnel.