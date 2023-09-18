New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to approach the Jharkhand High Court at the first instance to challenge the Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with an alleged illegal mining case. The apex court allowed Soren’s counsel to withdraw the plea and it was dismissed as withdrawn.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Soren, “Mr Rohatgi, why don’t you go to the high court and try….you should (first) go to the high court…we will permit you to withdraw”. Rohatgi agreed to withdraw the petition.

The bench, in its order, said, “Mr Rohatgi submits that his client will like to approach the high court…the present is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for….”.

Soren’s plea said: “With the General Election approaching soon in the next 7-8 months, the political atmosphere in the country has been vitiated by the ruling regime and all efforts have been made to threaten, humiliate and intimidate the political leaders, and particularly when the opposition has united to form INDIA alliance in which Petitioner and his party are a vocal participant and integral part of the alliance and who are not aligned with the NDA”.

The summons, he added, were meant to destabilise an elected democratic government ahead of the general elections. Soren and the JMM are part of the opposition bloc of 28 political parties, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Soren said he was unaware of the alleged offence or criminal case in connection with which ED seeks to question him. “Non-disclosure of the ECIR (that corresponds to FIR) or the remit of investigation of the ED would enable a roving and fishing inquiry, which is impermissible in law….. the impugned Summons does not disclose the offence in connection with which evidence is required. This omission vitiates the impugned Summons and renders the same illegal and invalid…..the justification preferred by the Respondents for issuance of the impugned Summons is wholly baseless, invalid and untenable”, said the plea.

The plea also sought to challenge the constitutional validity of section 50 of PMLA, under which summons is issued and section 63, which arms the ED with vast powers to secure statements or confessions of persons during interrogation, use it against them during trial, and even launch criminal proceedings for “false” information.

