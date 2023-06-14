New Delhi HelpAge India an NGO for senior citizens released its national 2023 survey report “Women amp Ageing Invisible or Empowered on the eve of UNrecognized Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 15 Carried out by Ipsos Research Private Limited the survey was spread across the length and breadth of the country covering both rural and urban India It covered 20 states two UTs and five metro cities with a sample size of 7911 The report revealed an alarming trend regarding abuse against elderly women which seemed to be on the rise at a disturbing 16 For the firsttime physical violence came out as the top form of abuse with 50 of those abused experiencing it followed by disrespect 46 and emotional and psychological abuse 40 The main perpetrators of abuse were the sons 40 followed by other relatives 31 which is troubling as it denotes that the abuse extends beyond the immediate family circle this was followed by the daughterinlaw 27 Despite facing the abuse most older women did not report it due to fear of retaliation or further abuse 18 being the top reason followed by 16 who seemed to have no awareness of available resources while 13 think their concerns would not be taken seriously The HelpAge report highlights the unpreparedness and dependency of older women starkly with high illiteracy levels low financial security lack of awareness of redressal mechanisms and schemes beneficial for them and lack of employment opportunities and medical cover leaving them open and vulnerable to abuse said Anupama Datta Head – Policy amp Research HelpAge IndiaAbout 56 of older women lacked awareness of redressal mechanisms available for abuse with only 15 being aware of the Maintenance amp Welfare of Parents amp Senior Citizens Act and 78 of older women not aware of any government welfare schemes Their social status only further added to their woes with 18 of older women stating to have faced discrimination due to their gender and 64 faced social discrimination due to their marital status ie widowedOn the economic front 53 of older women do not feel financially secure Of the 47 who ‘do feel secure 79 are dependent on their children for finances 66 of older women in India dont own any assets and 75 of older women do not have any savings A significant 48 of older women have at least one chronic condition yet 64 of them have reported not having any health insurance67 of elderly women still undertake caregiving roles in their families while 36 of older women are not able to manage the burden of caregiving Whereas 47 of the older women who are working said that they do not find their environment at home friendly towards work while 36 of them who are working say the same for their environment at their workplace 43 of elderly women worry about getting physically harmed with 76 saying it s due to ‘fear of falling and 46 stating due to weak eyesight“Females were at a social economic and educational disadvantage from an early age This impacted their lives in old age in unimaginable ways They seldom make choices about their lives and despite all the good intent they remain secondary in almost all aspects of life said Nilondra Tanya North East Director of HelpAge IndiaAlso read International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2023 Acknowledging Physical Mental Emotional Abuse Endured by Children