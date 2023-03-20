New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday was converted into a virtual army Cantonment as the central probe agency questioned K Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Sources said that Kavitha, flanked by party leaders, reached the ED office in the national capital early morning on Monday for questioning in the case. Ahead of her arrival at the ED office, the office was converted into a Cantonment as a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed at every nook and corner of Abdul Kalam Road leading to the ED office.

Also read: BRS MLC Kavitha at ED Delhi office for questioning in excise policy case

Women cops were also deployed at sensitive locations in a bid to prevent any law and order problem. The police also erected several barricades in the road leading to the ED for checking of vehicles. This is the second time that the ED questioned Kavitha in the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, ED interrogated Kavita for nine hours on March 11 as well. The BRS leader however, failed to turn up at the ED office on March 16 citing the hearing of the same case in the Supreme Court. The ED has accused Kavitha to be part of the the alleged 'South Group' cartel, which bribed crores of rupees to the ruling AAP government in Delhi for liquor licences. The ED has already arrested former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the case. Sisodia is currently in ED custody till March 21.