HEAVY RAINFALL IN ANDAMAN PUDUCHERRY IMD ISSUE ORANGE ALERT ADVISES FISHERMEN NOT TO VENTURE OUT NEAR THE SEA AREA

New Delhi/Port Blair: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in the Andaman & Nicobar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry islands from September 27-29.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 29th September. Under its influence a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification", the weather office said.

Apart from these states/UTs, the weather body in its morning bulletin issued on Tuesday has also predicted heavy rains in other parts of the country including in Maharashtra, Telangana and Goa.

Advising that fishermen should not venture out around the sea area, the IMD has said that "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas" as the wind speed could go upto 65 km/hour.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Monsoon was withdrawn from southwest Rajasthan, against its normal date of withdrawal from on September 17. The withdrawal of Monsoon has marked the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent.

It is pertinent to note here that any delay in the retreat of the Monsoon season can impact the agricultural production in a huge manner and particularly for the north west part of the country as the Monsoon rains plays a huge rain in the Rabi crop production (crops that are sown in winter and harvested in the spring).