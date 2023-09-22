New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Friday described BJP parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks against him in the Lok Sabha as "hate speech" and demanded the suspension of the ruling party's lawmaker from the House. Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"This is unprecedented. I have written to the Speaker. I hope action will be taken," Danish Ali said. "This is nothing less than hate speech. This is hate speech on the floor of the House. Hate speeches were being made outside Parliament but now hate speech has been delivered on the floor of the House by a BJP MP," he told PTI.

He also said that Bidhuri has shamed the entire country and demanded the BJP MP's suspension. The BSP MP asked, "Are the BJP MPs learning hate speeches in RSS shakhas or in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new laboratory of new India?" Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of the objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said. The speaker later expunged those words.