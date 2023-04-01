New Delhi: As the Haj Committee of India announced the draw of lots for Hajj-2023, a total of 1200 pilgrims from Delhi have been selected for the annual pilgrimage, officials said on Saturday. The pilgrims were selected in the draw of lots held on Friday while the list was made public today. This year the selection was done through the random digital draw.

The list of selected pilgrims has been uploaded on the website of Haj Committee of India. The pilgrims can check their names on the basis of the Cover number, issued by the Haj Committee of India which is unique to every pilgrim. From Delhi, been selected for Haj pilgrimage according to the list uploaded on the website of Haj Committee of India.

Also read: Saudi Arabia removes restrictions on Hajj pilgrim numbers, age limit

Besides, 1500 pilgrims are in the waiting list. It can be recalled that the Haj Committee of India had issued the application forms for Hajj 2023 on Feb. 10. The Delhi State Haj Committee had also sought applications for Haj 2023 from the capital. Pilgrims had applied online for the holy journey on the website of the Haj Committee of India.

The first and last page of the passport of the pilgrims who have been selected for Haj from Delhi will have to be uploaded online on the website of the Haj Committee. The annual Haj pilgrimage, which is considered as the 5th pillar of Islam is resuming without COVID-19 restrictions with the Saudi authorities doing away with the age bar of 18-65 and cap for the number of pilgrims this year.