New Delhi : In the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Hindu side Tuesday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the district magistrate, Varanasi, to arrange for cleaning the entire area of Shivlingam which has been sealed under the orders passed by the apex court. The petitioners stressed there exists Shivlingam, which is sacred to Hindus, and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, and is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of lord Shiva.

The advocate commissioners appointed by the civil judge, during the survey, found Shivlingam lying in a water tank where the members of Muslim community were performing ‘Wazu’. The water tank and the surrounding area was sealed under the order dated May 16, 2022, passed by civil judge, Varanasi, and the order of sealing was subsumed in order dated May 20, 2022, passed by the apex court.

Four Hindu women, in an application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, submitted that in the water tank there were fishes and the water tank has not been cleaned since May 16, 2022. “It is submitted that the fishes in the water tank have died in between December 20, 2023 and December 25, 2023 and due to the same, there is putrid smell emanating from the tank. It is further submitted that the Petitioner Anjuman Intezamia is responsible for the condition of fishes due to which they have died. In case, the fishes would have been transferred as requested by District Magistrate, Varanasi, the present unfortunate situation would have not occurred”, said the application.

The petitioners said since there exists Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of Lord Shiva.

The plea submitted that the apex court may direct the district magistrate for cleaning the entire area of Shivlingam and maintain hygienic condition.