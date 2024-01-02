Gyanvapi mosque row: Hindu side in SC for keeping sealed Shivlingam area clean
Published: 43 minutes ago
Gyanvapi mosque row: Hindu side in SC for keeping sealed Shivlingam area clean
Published: 43 minutes ago
New Delhi : In the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Hindu side Tuesday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the district magistrate, Varanasi, to arrange for cleaning the entire area of Shivlingam which has been sealed under the orders passed by the apex court. The petitioners stressed there exists Shivlingam, which is sacred to Hindus, and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, and is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of lord Shiva.
The advocate commissioners appointed by the civil judge, during the survey, found Shivlingam lying in a water tank where the members of Muslim community were performing ‘Wazu’. The water tank and the surrounding area was sealed under the order dated May 16, 2022, passed by civil judge, Varanasi, and the order of sealing was subsumed in order dated May 20, 2022, passed by the apex court.
Four Hindu women, in an application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, submitted that in the water tank there were fishes and the water tank has not been cleaned since May 16, 2022. “It is submitted that the fishes in the water tank have died in between December 20, 2023 and December 25, 2023 and due to the same, there is putrid smell emanating from the tank. It is further submitted that the Petitioner Anjuman Intezamia is responsible for the condition of fishes due to which they have died. In case, the fishes would have been transferred as requested by District Magistrate, Varanasi, the present unfortunate situation would have not occurred”, said the application.
The petitioners said since there exists Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, is currently in the midst of dead fishes which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of Lord Shiva.
The plea submitted that the apex court may direct the district magistrate for cleaning the entire area of Shivlingam and maintain hygienic condition.
The plea said that an application dated May 17, 2022, was filed on behalf of government of Uttar Pradesh and District Magistrate, Varanasi, in civil suit of 2021 in the court of civil judge, Varanasi, for issuance of suitable directions to transfer the fishes from the pond otherwise there was danger to their life. “It is submitted that the application No. 80C filed by State Government and District Magistrate, Varanasi, was opposed by Anjuman Intezamia Committee by filing Objection 98C stating that the fishes could not be transferred from the place in question”, said the application.