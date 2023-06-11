New Delhi The National Testing Agency NTA successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate NEET UG 2023 on May 7 for which candidates across the nation appeared for it Around 2087 lakh candidates are waiting for the results of this exam While a specific date has not been declared when the results will be out it is anticipated that the results will be declared in the second week of June It is important for candidates to ensure the accuracy of the scorecard Here are a few important pointers for the candidates To access the NEET scorecard candidates must visit neetntanicin or ntaresultsnicin and download itThe NTA will be announcing the results digitally making the printed version of the online scorecard the official documentDoublecheck the information provided to ensure its correctnessWhile reviewing the results students should verify the following information Personal details including the candidates name and the names of their guardiansExam centre nameExam date and venueCorrect spelling of all detailsAccurate calculation of marksRoll numberCorrect the spelling of the students nameVerification of correct answersTest booklet code and numberMothers nameFathers nameHow to Check the Results Online Go to the official NEET UG website neetntanicinLook for the result link on the homepage or in the latest updates sectionClick on the result link to proceed Enter your login credentials including your application number date of birth and passwordVerify the information and submit it to access your NEET 2023 resultView and download your result for future referenceMoreover if any doubts or errors arise regarding the results students can raise objections with the National Testing Agency NTA through neetntanicin or contact the helpline numbers 01169227700 or 01140759000Also read NEET UG 2023 NTA releases answer sheet recorded responses