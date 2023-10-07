GST COUNCIL DECIDES TO LEVY 5 PC TAX ON MILLET BASED FLOUR IF SOLD IN PRE PACKAGED AND LABELLED FORM FM

New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday decided to levy a lower 5 per cent tax on millet-based flour when sold in pre-packaged and labelled form, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Flour, containing at least 70 per cent millets, will attract zero per cent GST if sold loose, and 5 per cent if sold pre-packaged and labelled.

The 52nd GST Council meeting, chaired by Union finance minister and comprising state counterparts, also decided to cap the maximum age of President and members of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT). The GSTAT President will have a maximum age cap of 70 years, while the limit for members will be 67 years.