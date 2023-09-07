Why India wants permanent membership of African Union in G20

New Delhi: The 27-foot Nataraja single-cast statue, crafted using the ancient Chola lost-wax casting method, that embarked on a remarkable journey from Swamimalai, Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, to the national capital, is set to welcome the foreign delegates for the G20 Summit.

The Nataraja (dancing Lord Shiva) single-cast statue adorns the entrance of the Bharat Mandapam, the Summit's venue. This awe-inspiring 'ashta-dhatu' statue, composed of copper, zinc, lead, tin, silver, gold, mercury, and iron, is the world's tallest of its kind. Over seven months, more than 100 skilled artists dedicated nearly 3.25 lakh man-hours to complete this hollow bronze masterpiece, weighing 18-20 tonnes.

The traditional method meant no welded parts in the sculpture, making it an extraordinary work of art. Radhakrishna Sthapati, a qualified engineer in temple architecture from a long line of temple architects, led this endeavour, honouring the techniques of his forefathers.

The journey to Delhi involved immense effort, with a green corridor formed through eight states, thanks to the support of artists, civilians, and administrative bodies. It took less than four days to transport the statue, with a caravan of vehicles and the blessings of those along the route.

Symbolizing Lord Shiva as the 'lord of dance,' the Nataraja sculpture represents the cosmic cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction. This profound Indian concept, emphasizing the cyclical nature of existence, is beautifully depicted in this masterpiece. The statue's creation incurred a cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crore, a testament to the dedication and artistry that brought this extraordinary piece to life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Nataraja statue will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions. He was responding on X to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts's post about the statue which, it said, is made of Ashtadhatu. "The 27 feet tall, 18-ton-weight statue is the tallest statue made of Ashtadhatu and is sculpted by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record 7 months. 34 generations of Radhakrishnan have been making idols since the Chola Empire period. This statue of Nataraja, an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity,and power, is going to be an attraction at the G20 summit," it said.

Modi posted, "The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions."

Also read: G20 Summit: Jaipur House to treat world leaders' spouses with special millet-based lunch