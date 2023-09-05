New Delhi: The Centre is likely to introduce a fresh resolution during the special Parliament session by renaming "India" to “Bharat”. Sources in the Narendra Modi-led government told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that bringing a resolution in this direction is a top priority for the government in the September 18 special session. The session, to be held in the national capital, will continue till September 22.

Meanwhile, launching a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that invites to a G20 summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had ‘President of Bharat’ inscribed on them instead of the customary ‘President of India’.

“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’,” Ramesh said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also read: Special Session of Parliament: What is so special about it?

He further said, “Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.’ But now even this “Union of States” is under assault.”

It is worth mentioning that ever since the 26 Opposition parties formed an umbrella organization named “INDIA” (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the ruling BJP has started criticizing the action. Even some of the BJP leaders including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have changed their “X” profile. Sarma has changed his X profile to 'Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat'.

The Special Session has been called by the Narendra Modi-led government, though there is no official word on the agenda.