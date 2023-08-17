New Delhi: A class 6 student of a government school in northeast Delhi's Tukmirpur area was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher over forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook, police said on Thursday.

On Saturday, police received information from GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy had been admitted after he was beaten up by his school teacher on August 7, a senior police officer said. The incident has evoked widespread outrage from all quarters with people clamouring for justice.

On the complaint of the boy's father, a case was registered against accused Sadul Hasan under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC on Saturday at Dayalpur police station, the officer said.

According to police, the boy had forgotten to bring his Hindi textbook to school, which had angered the teacher. When the boy was going out of the class, Hasan stopped him from leaving and slapped the student. The accused had also allegedly pressed the victim's neck, police said.

As the boy's condition worsened after the incident, he was admitted to the hospital and his father moved to police. The teacher was soon arrested and later let off on bail, they said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said. (PTI)

