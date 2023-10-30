New Delhi: A 33-year-old supervisor of a godown was allegedly stabbed to death, while two workers were injured after being attacked by a group of men in the Najafgarh area here, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday inside a godown at Nagli Sakrawati in Najafgarh, they added.

The godown supervisor Dharmendra and two workers Chotu and Sukhsagar had caught a man loitering inside in the suspicion of theft, the police said. After being accosted by the trio, the man, a resident of the same area, called a few persons to join him. The group then attacked Dharmendra, Chotu and Sukhsagar with knives and sticks, leaving them critically injured, they said.

The victims were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Dharmendra brought dead, while others are recuperating, they added. The police said that they have detained two accused who were allegedly involved in the incident.