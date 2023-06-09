GOA PUDUCHERRY KERALA TOP THREE STATES WITH MAXIMUM PREVALENCE OF DIABETES STUDY

New Delhi As many as 15 States including Union Territories UTs have registered maximum prevalence of diabetes in comparison to other States across the countries revealed a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMRand Madras Diabetes Research FoundationIn the populationbased study across 31 States the metabolic noncommunicable disease health report of India also highlighted that Goa Puducherry and Kerala figure in the top three States with the worst overall indicators The study was conducted from 2008 to 2020 in five phases The other States and UTs with high percentages of diabetes are Chandigarh Delhi Tamil Nadu West Bengal Himachal Pradesh Sikkim Punjab Haryana Tripura Uttarakhand Karnataka Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh “A nationwide study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research and coordinated by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation has found that diabetes and other metabolic noncommunicable diseases NCDs such as hypertension obesity and dyslipidemia are much more common than estimated previously in India the ICMR saidThe study highlights the interstate and interregional variations in the prevalence and stresses the enormous burden of these NCDs faced by India The study is the first comprehensive epidemiological study including participants from the states and some UTs with a large sample size of 113043 individuals This crosssectional populationbased survey of adults aged above 20 years sampled 33537 urban and 79506 rural residents in 31 States and Union Territories of the country using a stratified multistage sampling design In this large representative sample of individuals from both urban and rural India the study measured the prevalence of metabolic NCDs such as diabetes hypertension obesity and dyslipidemia It also identified regional and statelevel variations in the prevalence of these NCDs across the nationUrban regions had higher rates of all metabolic noncommunicable diseases NCDs than rural areas with the exception of prediabetes “Our study estimates that in 2021 in India there are 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people with prediabetes In all 315 million people had high blood pressure 254 million had generalised obesity and 351 million had abdominal obesity Additionally 213 million people had hypercholesterolaemia and 185 million had high LDL cholesterol the report stated“The findings of this study are very significant as they provide robust estimates of NCDs for the nation Compared to earlier estimates India currently has a substantially greater prevalence of metabolic NCDs In India the diabetes epidemic is in transition with some states having already reached their peak rates while others are just getting started said Dr RM Anjana Managing Director Dr Mohans Diabetes Specialities Centre and President of Madras Diabetes Research FoundationThe study also demonstrates that despite the fact that all metabolic NCDs are more common in urban regions rural areas have significantly greater prevalence rates than that reported previously he said Echoing the view Dr RS Dhaliwal Scientist ‘G amp Head Noncommunicable Disease Division Indian Council of Medical Research said “It is quite evident from the study results that India has a substantial population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other longterm organ complications due to metabolic NCDs