GOA POLICE SUMMONS KEJRIWAL FOR QUESTIONING ON APRIL 27 IN DEFACEMENT POSTERS CASE

Goa : The Goa Police on Thursday issued a summons to AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them on April 27 in connection with the public property defacement case. The case investigating officer said in his notice served on the Delhi CM that there were adequate grounds in the case to question him.

The summons was issued by Pernem Police Station Investigating Officer Dilipkumar Halarnkar. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the public property disfigurement case last year. The main allegation against Arvind Kejriwal is that the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had defaced the public premises by pasting them with the posters of the Delhi Chief Minister.

In his summons issued to Kejriwal, the investigating officer said, "In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41 A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR 172/2022, U/s 188 IPC and section 3 of GPDP act 1988 registered at Pernem police station it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you," sources said.

The AAP activists and leaders put out posters all over the city landmarks and flyovers with the slogan - "One Chance Kejriwal". The political standoff between the AAP and the BJP is escalating into cases being filed against each other at every available opportunity. The latest summons comes amidst the ongoing Delhi liquor policy case in which Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia had to step down following his arrest by the Central agency, Enforcement Directorate.