New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit on Tuesday Dec 12 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital New Delhi. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries.

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on artificial intelligence by supporting cutting-edge research and practical activities on AI-related priorities. India is the main chairperson of GPAI in 2024. The statement by the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the GPAI summit on December 12 at around 5 pm at Bharat Mandapam.

It said that India, as one of the founding members of GPAI, is the current incoming Endorsement Chair of GPAI in 2020 and the Lead Chair of GPAI in 2024, hosting the annual GPAI Summit from 12-14 December. During the summit, several sessions will be organized on diverse topics such as AI and Global Health, Education and Skills, AI and Data Governance and ML Workshop.

Other attractions of the summit include Research Symposium, AI Game Changers Award and India AI Expo. The statement said that more than 50 GPAI experts and more than 150 speakers from different countries will participate in the summit. Apart from this, top AI game changers from around the world will participate in various events including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yota, NetWeb, Paytm, Microsoft, MasterCard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptic and Bhashini etc.

Additionally, the winning students and start-ups under the Youth AI Initiative will showcase their AI models and solutions, the statement said.