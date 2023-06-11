GIRL 13 RAPED INSIDE AUTO NEAR NORTH DELHIS BURARI

New Delhi A 13yearold girl was allegedly raped inside a threewheeler loading vehicle at an isolated place in north Delhi s Burari area police said on Sunday The accused who is a school dropout and drives an auto has been nabbed police said adding his age is being verifiedAccording to police the incident took place on June 8 around 730 pm when the victim was on a walk with her friend in the area close to her home Her friend knew the accused and requested for a ride in his threewheeler After initial reluctance the two girls went on a drive with the man who later dropped the victim s friend at her home and took the victim to an isolated place in Ajit Vihar in Shakti Enclave area where he raped he inside the vehicle police said Based on the girl s statement a case under sections 376 rape and 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused and he was nabbed said Sagar Singh Kalsi Deputy Commissioner of Police North The girl was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted as per procedure he said The vehicle wad seized after forensic examination police said adding further investigation is underwayAlso read 12yearold girl raped by judo instructor in school in UP s Meerut